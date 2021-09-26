How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the Premier League from anywhere

Arsenal and Tottenham have looked a shadow of their former selves so far this season, but there's nothing like a derby victory to restore a spring to your stride. Whichever side of the North London divide you stand on, keep reading for your full guide to getting an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

The clubs' respective results have mirrored each other, Spurs winning their first three league games before losing their next two, and the Gunners losing their opening three before a mini revival.

The Lilywhites should have been flying after beating Man City both on the pitch and in the board room, but they've been dismal of late. The 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea last weekend made for particularly grim viewing, Spurs barely raising a finger in retaliation.

Arsenal showed signs of life in wins over Burnley and Norwich, but they're still a long way off where they'd like to be, and today's game is a litmus test of just how good - or bad - these two sides really are.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Arsenal vs Tottenham kick-off time

The Arsenal vs Tottenham game is being played at the Emirates Stadium and kicks off at 4.30pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 4pm, on Sunday, September 26.

That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start in the US. It'll be a very late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in the UK

Sky Sports Main Event The Arsenal vs Tottenham game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBCSN in the US. If you don't have cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBCSN in its Blue package, which costs just $10 for your first month and $35 a month thereafter. Arsenal vs Tottenham kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham at 1.30am AEST early on Monday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.