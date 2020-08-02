How to watch a British Grand Prix 2020 F1 live stream for FREE and from anywhere today

The 2020 Formula One Championship is finally in full swing and SIlverstone today hosts the first of a UK-based double header. It's time for the historic British Grand Prix, and we'll explain how you can live stream F1 - for free - regardless of where you are in the world.

Today's favourite is a familiar face - Lewis Hamilton. In pole position, coming off the back of a win at Hungary, top of the 2020 driver standings, the last three world titles under his belt, and the man with the most British Grand Prix victories in history...you certainly wouldn't bet against him, would you!?

But in such strange times, perhaps this is the moment for one of the competition to step up and knock Hamilton off his Union Flag-emblazoned perch. His teammate Valtteri Bottas surprised everybody to win the first GP of the season in Austria and makes up an all-Mercedes front row. While Red Bull's young Max Verstappen has started the season strongly, too, and starts from third. Plus, there's another Brit who'd love to make a name for himself today - 20-year-old Bristolian Lando Norris in the McLaren.

One man who won't challenge, of course, is Sergio Perez. He's been ruled out after testing positive in the week for Covid-19. Another strange chicane in what already has been the most bizarre of Formula One seasons in history.

But that won't detract from what's happening on the track today and you can watch every last minute of the British Grand Prix for free on Channel 4. If you're out of the country, however, and find that the coverage is region blocked where you are, we have a nifty solution that will allow you to watch an F1 live stream for absolutely free. Keep reading to discover how.

What time does the 2020 British Grand Prix start?

The lights turn green at 2.10pm BST at Silverstone today, with Channel 4's free coverage in the UK having kicked off at 1pm for all the build up.

Live stream the British Grand Prix 2020 for free in the UK

It's the one time of the year that petrol-heads get free-to-air F1 live stream action in the UK. Channel 4 is your destination of choice if you're in the UK and wanting to settle down on Sunday afternoon for some high-octane action. Of course that also means that the All4 app comes into play as well - so super handy for watching on streaming devices, tablets, mobile phones, laptops and Smart TVs. If you're lucky enough to have a Sky Sports subscription already and prefer its F1 coverage, then it will be showing the race as well (as it does for every Grand Prix on the F1 calendar). So that brings the Sky Go app into play if you're out and about.

How to live stream F1 for free from anywhere else in the world

Outside the UK this weekend? Try watching that F1 live stream on All4 or Sky Go and you'll soon discover that you can't as the coverage is geo-restricted. The only way we know of to get around this is by downloading and installing the best VPN you can.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country (i.e. one back in the UK) so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the race.View Deal

Where else has a British Grand Prix live stream?

The British Isles will have the motor sport world's attention this weekend for the British Grand Prix, and of course there are many countries around the world that show F1 coverage.

So if you already have easy access to watch the 2020 British Grand Prix in your country, we have those details below. If not, then going for one of those VPN options above could be your only choice.

Watch the British Grand Prix in the US

ESPN is the official US broadcaster for the 2020 F1 season, with the likes of Fubo or Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. Race time is 9.10am ET / 6.10am, which F1 nuts in the US will be well used to by now, no doubt.

Watch the British Grand Prix in Canada

It's TSN in Canada if you want the local coverage of the F1. That means you'll need cable to watch - start times as the US above.

Watch the British Grand Prix in Australia

It's a subscription service in Australia, too, with Fox Sports showing the British Grand Prix at 11.10pm AEST. If you don't subscribe already, then your next best option is sports streaming specialist Kayo and its FREE two week trial.

Watch the British Grand Prix New Zealand

Spark Sport raced in and grabbed the F1 live stream rights from Sky this season. You'll need to be up at 1.10am early Monday to watch this one as it goes out and there's a seven-day free trial up for grabs if you don't already have Spark.