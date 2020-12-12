How to live stream Joshua vs Pulev from anywhere on Earth - and for free

It's been one year and three days since Anthony Joshua last stepped in to a boxing ring to fight for gold. Tonight the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion of the world returns and will do battle with Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev in front of a limited crowd at Wembley Stadium and our guide will explain how YOU can live stream Joshua vs Pulev - no matter where in the world you are.

You probably don't need us to tell you what an impressive boxing specimen Anthony Joshua is – those four belts he holds should be a bit of a clue! With names such as Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Dominic Breazeale and Dillian Whyte all on the list of previous wins, his copybook is only blotted by that freak loss to Andy Ruiz Jr last year.

The revenge victory may not have completely laid that ghost to rest, but a convincing win against Pulev should finally set up a huge clash against fellow countryman Tyson Fury next year. We can only hope...

Pulev only has one loss on his record as well - he was one of Wladimir Klitschko's many victims. The brawler has a fine track record against British fighters, too, having beaten the likes of Hughie Fury and Derek Chisora in recent years. A few months before his 40th birthday, a surprise win against AJ would cap a very respectable career in the best way imaginable.

The London boy may be the big favourite here, but as we witnessed in June 2019, that doesn't always mean everything. So we've got all the information you need to tune into a Joshua vs Pulev live stream - it's even FREE to watch in one region. And thanks to a VPN, you can even watch the action if you're away in a country that isn't showing the boxing.

Where and when is the Joshua fight?

Wembley Arena (now known as the SSE Arena) in London will host the fight, with 1,000 lucky fans allowed to watch - in a completely socially distanced manner, of course. The undercard kicked off with Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach at 7pm GMT and we'd expect Joshua and Pulev to take to the ring at around 10pm.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua fight in the UK

It's a familiar story for fight fans in the UK, as this will be a Sky Sports Box Office PPV. The price of this one is a rather lofty £24.95 - particularly galling when you realise that it's just on regular streaming services everywhere else in the world (see below for more details) Live coverage from Wembley Arena is set to start at 6pm GMT and the main event is currently expected to start at around 10pm. Don't worry if you miss it, as there there'll be full fight repeats on Box Office at 9am and 4pm on Sunday. If you find yourself outside the UK this weekend but still want to grab that Sky stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described below.

Live stream Joshua vs Pulev from outside the UK

As mentioned above, downloading the best VPN possible is a handy way to get around any restrictions that you face when trying to watch the Joshua fight.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get three months FREE and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. - Check out ExpressVPN 100% risk free now Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the fight. The headline fight is due to commence at 10pm GMT, 5pm ET, 2pm PT, 9am AEDT Sunday morning.

Where else has a Joshua vs Pulev live stream?

There's a theory that Joshua is still only a genuinely huge name in his own backyard, but any heavyweight world title fight is going to garner some serious worldwide attention (all fight times listed above).

If you're an international boxing fan, specialist sports streaming site DAZN has the coverage tied up in pretty much every country. Now available in over 200 countries, DAZN has really stepped up its game of late and is adding some seriously impressive events to its coverage roster. Especially for boxing - in December alone it's showing the Canelo Alvarez and GGG fights in addition to the Joshua vs Pulev live stream.

It's really reasonably priced, too:

- Get DAZN in the US - $100 a year or $20 a month

- Get DAZN in Canada - $150 a year or $20 a month (plus a FREE 30-day trial)

- Get DAZN in Australia - $2.99 a month

- Get DAZN in New Zealand - $2.99 a month

- Get DAZN in Germany - €120 a year or €12 a month

Just like with Sky subscribers above who want to watch the stream from outside the UK, some (but not all) VPNs also work wonders with DAZN. Once again, ExpressVPN is the one that we've had most joy with in our testing, but even then only when using US or German servers.