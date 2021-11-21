How to live stream Ireland vs Argentina online and watch the rugby international where you are

Andy Farrell's Boys In Green will be looking to keep their impressive momentum going this afternoon in the final match of their Autumn Internationals campaign at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Read on for your full guide on how to watch this Autumn Nations Series match online and get an Ireland vs Argentina live stream from anywhere.

Now on a run of seven games unbeaten, the Irish claimed rugby's biggest scalp last weekend with a win over the seemingly unbeatable All Blacks in a memorable 29-20 victory in Dublin.

Argentina have toiled through a tough year of defeats to the the top tier nations, but come into this clash off the back of a confidence boosting win over Italy last weekend.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Ireland vs Argentina and watch this rugby international online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the match.

Ireland vs Argentina: Autumn Nations Series rugby kick-off time

Ireland vs Argentina is being played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with kick off at 2.15pm IST/GMT local time on Sunday, November 21.

That makes it a 1.15am AEDT kick-off for rugby fans in Australia, and a 3.15am NZDT early morning start on Monday for viewers in New Zealand. In the US and Canada it's a 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT start on Sunday morning.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina in the UK for FREE

Channel 4 In the UK, this rugby international clash will be broadcast live and for FREE via Channel 4. Coverage begins at 1.45pm GMT, ahead of the 2.15pm GMT kick off. As well as being able to watch on linear TV, you'll also be able to watch the match online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. You can watch All4 in your web browser or via dedicated apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire plus Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for Ireland vs Argentina, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of All4 or Sky Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK, New Zealand or the US (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby for FREE in Ireland

In Ireland, the great news is that this rugby international clash will be shown live via free-to-air national broadcaster RTE. Coverage begins on RTE 2 at 1.30pm IST, ahead of the 2.15pm IST kick off.

Viewers on the Emerald Isle will be able to watch the game live online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be accessed via your browser or via its dedicated iOS and Android apps.

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

How to live stream Ireland vs Argentina: rugby international anywhere else in the world

Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch this big game via Sky Sport, who have exclusive live broadcast rights.

Kick-off is set for 3.15am NZDT on Monday morning.

Australian rugby fans can watch these two sides battle it out on Stan Sport, though kick-off is set for a somewhat inconvenient 1.15am AEDT on Monday morning.

A Stan subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.

Viewers based in South Africa looking to watch Ireland vs Argentina can see all the action live from Cardiff via subscription service SuperSport at 4.15pm SAST on Sunday evening and via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this rugby international clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Kick off in the States is at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Sunday.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Ireland vs Argentina live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.