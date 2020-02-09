How to live stream 2020 Oscars for FREE and from anywhere on Earth

All eyes turn to Hollywood today, as the great and good of cinema come together at LA's Dolby Theater to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards. There are plenty of frocks to be admired, speeches to be endured and sooooo many prizes to be handed out! But we're here to make sure you find the easy ways to get an Oscars live stream and where you can watch absolutely FREE.

Hanks, Johansson, Pitt, Zellweger, DiCaprio, Theron, Pacino...the 2020 Oscars nominees really do read like a who's who of the movie world. And some of 2019's biggest and most popular films are in line to be honoured with Joker, The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sharing out 41 nominations between them.

While it seems like some winning envelopes are as good as revealed already (Joaquin Phoenix's turn as the Joker, anyone?), there's still plenty of intrigue to look forward to. Can Korean film Parasite shock the industry by scooping Best Picture or Best Director? Will Jojo Rabbit, a film about a child with Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend, really win an Oscar? What freaky speech will David Lynch make when he picks up his Honorary Award? And who will Elton John be wearing?

The ceremony itself is due to start at 5pm California time, so that's a late night 1am GMT.

Academy Award watching options vary wildly all over the world, so we'll help you get to the bottom of where to see the whole ceremony (and maybe even a bit of red carpet action, too, in the couple of hours preceding it). We'll even tell you how to catch it if you're abroad this weekend, and what your free options are. It's all here in our 2020 Oscars live stream guide...

How to watch the Oscars in the UK for FREE

As has been the case for a good few years now, the Sky Cinema Oscars channel has exclusive rights to show the Oscars in the UK. That also means the Sky Go app if you need to watch on your laptop, tablet or mobile. Coverage starts at 12.30am Sunday night/Monday morning. Or, if that doesn't do it for you, there's always the repeat at 8.20am the next morning and highlights show at 8pm in the evening. Not got Sky? No worries - Now TV is available to let you watch free from commitment. Indeed, you can watch absolutely free of charge altogether, as it comes with a 7-day FREE TRIAL if you haven't used the service before. Or if you want a great value offer, you can now get a whole month of Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment (and all that Game of Thrones goodness) for a mere £4.99 with Now TV's current special offer.

How to watch a 2020 Oscars live stream from abroad

If you find yourself outside the UK but still want to grab that Sky or Now stream (or whatever your domestic coverage is - more on that below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is software that allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee. Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location and then head over to your Sky or Now TV app to pick up the live stream.

Where else has a 2020 Oscars live stream around the world?

Millions and millions of people around the planet tune in to the Oscars every year, so most countries will have the opportunity to watch. Unfortunately, not everywhere has a free option. If you're happy to subscribe to certain paid-for services and cable options elsewhere, we can tell you who else is broadcasting the Academy Awards in your corner of the world.

How to watch the Oscars in the US

ABC is the official Oscars broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Hulu, YouTube TV and DirecTV all offering shorter subscription services (and, crucially, free trials) if you don't want to commit to cable. The ceremony will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to watch the Oscars in Canada

It's CTV in Canada if you want the local coverage of the Academy Awards. That means you'll need cable to watch (with times as above).

How to watch the Oscars in Australia

Unlike most countries, the Oscars are entirely free to watch Down Under thanks to appearing on Channel 7 and the 7Plus app for mobiles and tablets. It's a lovely, leisurely midday start, too - what better way to spend your Monday lunchtime.

And remember...if you're abroad and find your home coverage geo-blocked, then you can always get yourself a VPN, change your IP address to one back at home and watch as if you were there.