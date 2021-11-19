How to get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for less this Black Friday

Looking to save some money on the ultimate hot chocolate maker? The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker is the best machine to make delicious, smooth and luxurious hot chocolate.

With Black Friday approaching (most sales have already started – see our deals page for more), we’ve been searching around to find the best price on this coveted gadget… and we’ve found it!

While we still anticipate that the Velvetiser will be discounted in the official Hotel Chocolat Black Friday event, you can get 20% off right now with the code HCASOS4.

The Velvetiser will make an amazing Christmas present for anyone, so save some money on this amazing device today.

The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £99.95, now £79.95 The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £99.95, now £79.95

Engineered with Dualit, the Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker makes smooth whipped hot chocolate. The Velvetiser is perfect for the cold Autumn/Winter weather and curling up with a delicious cup.

Why you should buy the Velvetiser

For barista-grade hot chocolate, the Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker makes indulgent hot chocolate in just 2 and a half minutes. Using flakes of real chocolate from Hotel Chocolat, add this and your choice of milk or water to the Velvetiser and let it do its thing! The innovative velvetising process whips up your drink to make rich and fluffy cloud-like drinks.

Choose from three colours, including charcoal, copper and the limited edition stellar white. The Velvetiser has a great handle so whether you’re right or left handed, you can pour drinks easily. It’s extremely stylish and takes up minimal space in your kitchen. It can sit next to your kettle or you can tidy it away neatly and compactly.

On both UK and US Hotel Chocolat websites, you can buy the Velvetiser on its own or as part of a bundle, with different flavours and liqueurs. Treat yourself this Black Friday to indulgent and luxurious hot chocolates with the Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker.