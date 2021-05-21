Home Depot Memorial Day sale 2021: deals on appliances, grills and more

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is set to kick off in the next few days, offering shoppers a chance to save big on home, garden and outdoor products just in time for the summer season. As the official kick off weekend for summer, Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for barbecues and outdoor gatherings,.

For homeowners, Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is one of the best Memorial Day sales to check out before and during the holiday weekend. Offering discounts of up to 40% off major appliances and other home products, Home Depot's summer kick off sale is a must-see for anyone looking to save.

So whether it's upgrading the kitchen appliances to something smarter or preparing for the annual Memorial Day barbecue, it's a good bet the Memorial Day sale at Home Depot will have a solid offering to shop through. If you're the kind of shopper who likes to browse yourself, the Home Depot Memorial Day sale page will offer a top level view at their best Memorial Day sales and deals..

Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

Home Depot has kicked off their Memorial Day sale, including savings on everything we've come to expect from their summer kick off sale. Find deals on appliances, outdoor power equipment and more now through Memorial Day weekend.View Deal

Best Home Depot Memorial Day sale 2021 deals and offers

During Home Depot's Memorial Day sale, shoppers have a chance at saving big on home and outdoor products. With deals centered around grills, outdoor furniture, power tools and more, Memorial Day weekend is all about savings on the home.

To help you get your home Memorial Day-ready, here's a list of some of the top sales and offers you can save with ahead of the holiday weekend.

Up to 50% off select combo kits and other power tools

One of the best sales going on now, handymen can find some killer deals on power tools over the next week. With some offers including up to 50% off select combo kits from brands like DEWALT, it's a hard sale to pass up if your in need of a new drill or circular saw.

Up to $50 off select LP, charcoal and pellet grills

Save with discounts on Weber, Traeger, Nexgrill and more during Home Depot's Memorial Day sale. While the discounts available right now aren't the most enticing, expect plenty more as we get closer to the holiday weekend.View Deal

Up to 40% off select major appliances

Save on top appliances from Samsung, LG, Hotpoint and more now through Memorial Day weekend at Home Depot. Some excellent deals of up to 40% off can be found already, but expect many more over the next week to show up!View Deal

Savings on outdoor tools from Ryobi, Toro, John Deere and more

From riding mowers to string trimmers, blowers and more, Home Depot's Memorial Day sale offers a great selection of outdoor power tools on sale over the holiday weekend. Top brands like RYOBI and the like are included, so get to shopping!View Deal

Is Home Depot having any Memorial Day sales?

Like previous years, Home Depot will be having a Memorial Day sale closer to the holiday weekend. While not officially live, we expect to see Home Depot kick off its summer savings event as early as May 24th. Keep an eye out around that date for Home Depot to announce – or even start – their yearly Memorial Day sale.

How do I get 20% off at Home Depot?

That all depends on what exactly your shopping for. While Home Depot may feature online coupon codes from time to time, the best bet to finding a good deal at Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is to watch their special deals and offers landing page. It will feature every category of product receiving discounts during Memorial Day weekend, along with any early offers you can check out today.

