Holiday Apple deals: $100 off Mac Mini; $40 off AirPods Pro; $50 off Apple Watch Series 6

Shoppers hoping to score some last minute holiday deals on Apple products have their chance over at B&H Photo. Now hosting their Holiday Deals on Apple event, some of Apple's best products are getting major price cuts while supplies last.

Even the most popular of Apple's products are seeing price drops, including the AirPods Pro earbuds dropping to just $209.99 – a whole $40 off the standard price tag. Rated as some of the best true wireless earbuds among critics and fans alike, T3's own Apple expert reveals in his AirPods Pro review just what makes these earbuds so popular.

Save upwards of $400 on some of Apple's latest tech at B&H Photo today. Find deals on Apple Watch, MacBook, Mac Mini, and more for a limited time, with new deals dropping daily on everyone's favorite Apple tech.View Deal

Other notable deals include $50 off the latest Mac Mini with Apple's M1 chip – now just $849 while supplies last. Get the complete Mac experience in a compact form factor, combining CPU, GPU, neural engine and more into a single chip to bring the back smallest Mac ever in a big way.

You can head over to B&H Photo's online store to see their best Apple deals, but be sure to check back often as new deals will become available over the next few days. Until then, scroll further down to see the best deals on Apple Watches, MacBooks, Mac Minis, and more.

Apple Watch Deals

Shoppers will find plenty of deals on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE smartwatches during B&H Photo's Holiday Deals on Apple event. With some colors and models getting up to $50 off, this is an excellent chance to score a last minute holiday deal on the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular (Pink Sand) Now: $339 | Was: $359 | Savings: $20

Grab the Apple Watch SE for just $339 at B&H Photo today. Available in a variety of band colors and finishes, the GPS and Cellular capable model delivers the latest tech from Apple at a reasonable $20 off.View Deal

Mac Mini Deals

Apple's pint-sized Mac Mini is also seeing some substantial discounts during B&H Photo's Holiday Deals on Apple event. The latest model featuring Apple's M1 chip is getting a sizeable discount as well, with the Mac Mini starting at just $669 while supplies last.

Apple Mac Mini (M1 Chip / 8GB / 256GB) Now: $669 | Was: $699 | Savings: $30

The Apple M1 chip integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip, boosting the Mac Mini to an entirely different level. Up to three times faster CPU performance, up to six times faster graphics, and more all in a compact package.View Deal

Apple Mac Mini (Intel i7 / 8GB / 256GB) Now: $999 | Was: $1,099 | Savings: $100

Powered by 8th Gen Intel CPUs, the Apple Mac Mini ushered in a new era of compact computing power. Delivering the complete Mac experience in a tiny package, this Mac Mini deal is well worth the price of admission.View Deal

AirPods & AirPods Pro Deals

It wouldn't be a proper Apple sale without a discount on everyone's favorite true wireless earbuds. The most popular version, Apple's AirPods Pro with wireless charging station, is getting a very generous $40 off while supplies last. The second best deal on AirPods we've seen all year.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case Now: $129.99 | Was: $159.99 | Savings: $30

Grab the 2nd gen version of Apple's AirPods earbuds for just $129.99 – a nice $30 off their standard price tag. Superb sound quality, all day battery life and comfortable, ergonomic design make this deal unbeatable for the price. Supplies are limited!View Deal

iPad Deals

Deals on Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets can also be found during B&H Photo's Holiday Deals on Apple event. Both Wi-Fi only and GPS models are available and on sale, giving holiday shoppers one last chance at nabbing a killer deal on iPads before Christmas shows up.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (WiFi / 256GB) Now: $999 | Was: $1,099 | Savings: $100

Featuring the A12Z Bionic chip, Apple's iPad Pro features performance that rivals many laptops available today. A crystal clear display, responsive performance, and Wi-Fi capabilities make this model perfect for the home.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" (WiFi + 4G LTE / 256GB) Now: $979 | Was: $1,049 | Savings: $70

Step down to the 11" version of Apple's iPad Pro tablet and save $70 for a limited time at B&H Photo. The same great specs and performance in a compact design, this is a deal that's hard to pass up. This one won't last long.View Deal

