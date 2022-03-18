Hogwarts Legacy PS5 gameplay blew my mind – here's 3 reasons it's a must buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This week's Hogwarts Legacy event, where we got to see 14 minutes of pure gameplay footage of the game captured on PS5, absolutely blew me away.

I've been following the development of Hogwarts Legacy with a keen eye, as while I wouldn't say I'm the biggest Harry Potter fan, I enjoy the Wizarding World fiction and think that, to date, we've still not had a truly great game based on it.

So when the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer dropped and, comprehensively, laid out the awesome scope of the game, as well as some lush looking graphics, adrenaline-inducing gameplay and impressive customisation options, my mind was blown.

I'd written recently about my hopes for the game, but even my wish list hopes were taken to a new level, with Hogwarts Legacy now looking, in my eyes, as a true next-gen flagship title that I simply can't wait to play on PlayStation 5.

Here's the 3 aspects of Hogwarts Legacy that impressed me most. Before we get to those, though, I advise you to watch (or rewatch!) the 14-minute gameplay trailer to get a taste for just how impressive this game looks.

Expansive exploration possibilities

First off, let's just talk about the sheer scope of Hogwarts Legacy's in-game world and how it is presented.

Not only are we delivered the sprawling Hogwarts estate to explore, but also the surrounding countryside and villages, too. I mean, the game is so large that you can actually use a Hippogriff to fly around to get to places. Crazy!

The world also has its own dynamic seasons system, meaning that it snows in the winter and flowers grow in the summer, for example, and within the world there's just a phenomenal amount to actually find and do.

We see the player battling creatures, as well as rescuing them, solving puzzles, helping out locals with problems, treasure hunting in dungeons and much more, too. Oh, and of course there is broomstick riding, which looks buckets of fun.

And, as for Hogwarts itself, it looks absolutely cavernous and rambling in a way that surely is just going to be an absolute joy to explore and live in as your character.

Deep gameplay mechanics

Holy moly! This game is just loaded with in-game systems and they all look deep and rewarding. The spells and combat system, for example, looks insane. You can duel, learn and cast a wide-series of spell types, use ranged attacks or direct weapon strikes, counter-attack with good timing, and take on multiple enemies at once in fluid way, using special finishing moves to end enemies.

In terms of ability systems, Hogwarts Legacy delivers a wide range of talents and skills that you can upgrade to create a particular character build that suits your character or play style. You can improve these by completing missions, naturally, as well as finding and completing challenges to level up.

The fact that you can use, say, potions that you've learned about in potions class to actually aid you in combat or exploration is just so cool, as too the idea you can harness your understanding, say, of herbology to use plants to your benefit, too.

I'd wished for a companion system and Hogwarts Legacy delivers that, too, with relationships with other students able to be cultivated, who in turn may then, say, teach you a unique technique as they trust you. This system works really well in the Persona video games, and think it's a perfect fit for Legacy.

Exciting customisation options

This was so critical for Hogwarts Legacy in my opinion as, if I'm going to spend tens if not hundreds of hours in an RPG, then I need to be able to customise my character and, ideally, a lot of other things, too.

So from the moment I saw that the game not only has a character creator that looks deep, but also has systems like the Room of Requirement, which acts as a creation, upgrading and customisation base for you in-game, I was thrilled.

You can also nurture your own selections of magical beasts with your own magical vivarium, which in turn you can customise inside. The trailer shows the player creating their own home within the vivarium, before then dictating where it will be placed within it.

The idea that I can customise my look, clothes, broomstick, familiar, equipment and abilities is just perfect and is surely going to inject Hogwarts Legacy with both immersion and replayability.

Overall I hope this has helped communicate why I'm so looking forward to Hogwarts Legacy. As a PS5 owner I can't wait to get this game installed on one of the best PS5 SSDs and lose myself in the story of the game.

I'm excited as Hogwarts Legacy is confirmed for the holiday season this year, meaning that there's still plenty of time for even more awesome parts of this game to be unveiled.

My number one PS5 games buy this Christmas? Yeah, that's Hogwarts Legacy.