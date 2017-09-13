Hilarious iPhone X launch parody video is a must-watch

Apple has finally unleashed the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X for this year at its keynote event in the new Steve Jobs Theatre building. The event itself saw not only new iPhones but the latest Apple Watch 3 and new 4K and HDR capable Apple TV. All that’s fine and you can read about it at the link below. But a parody video has already appeared and it’s brilliant.

Apple's iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple TV 4K, Watch 3 event: here's what happened

Barely twelve hours after the event someone has already turned their video editing skills to picking apart the keynote’s iPhone launch. It’s hilarious. Any Harry Potter or Game of Thrones fans will appreciate the references in there too.

The iPhone X Parody video follows the same format at the keynote did, with an opening that pays homage to Steve Jobs. But it then continues by clearly making out the latest changes to the iPhone are not something he would actually have done himself, or been proud of. It’s all in good fun of course. And it’s only when you see this parody that you realise just how absurd some of the keynote really was.

Check out the video here and be sure to have sound on.

