Here’s why all Apple users need to install the iOS 14.8 update today

Though the release of iOS 15 is mere hours away, Apple users should make sure today that their device is running the latest version of its software. On the iPhone and iPad that’s iOS 14.8, while macOS 11.6 should be your current on MacBooks and iMacs and watchOS 7.6.2 on the Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg, the patch fixes a security flaw in the Messages app that allows malware to be sent to your device in a PDF and the file doesn’t even need to be opened to gain access.

The new update was released on Monday and if you have auto-updates selected, you device should already be up to date. To check your device is running the latest software version and to manually install the updates, follow the steps below.

How to check your Apple software version

To check what software you are running on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is showing, click on download and install. The latest update (iOS 14.8) is 312.4MB, so you may want to be on Wi-Fi and plugged into a power socket before installing.

For Apple Watch you can follow the same steps as above on your watch to install directly, or go to the Watch app on your iPhone and select Settings > General > Software update. To install the update your watch will need to be on its charger and in range of your phone, connected to Wi-Fi.

On MacBooks and iMacs, go to the Apple in the top left of the screen and select About This Mac, then click on Software Update. This will check and give you the option to update now. This is a bigger update (2.64GB) and may take some time to install.