GTA 6 is in development hell, says Star Wars Eclipse leaker

A new rumour is doing the rounds online concerning the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 – and it's not good news. No, GTA 6 is supposedly in big trouble behind the scenes with a credible leaker now coming forward with some major details.

While GTA 6 has yet to be announced officially by Rockstar in any shape or form yet, it's pretty well known that the game is in the works. The last entry in the GTA catalogue, Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013 and the last major release from the studio was 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, so there's little doubt that its next project is underway.

That said, it doesn't sound like GTA 6 will be arriving anytime soon, as it's now been claimed that the game is going through development hell. Namely, production has been described as "chaotic" and any release date in the next six months should be treated as concerning, if one transpires. Now normally there are thousands of supposed 'leaks' about GTA 6 that pop up on a weekly basis, so why are we taking this one more seriously? Well, this one comes directly from Star Wars Eclipse leaker AccNGT (via Twitter ).

About #GTAVI #GTA6- Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is.- I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphic side).- If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried.December 11, 2021 See more

Ahead of The Game Awards 2021 – where a new Sonic and Wonder Women game were shown off – the Twitter account leaked an image and provided details about Quantic Dream's upcoming Star Wars video game. This was all proven true, once revealed for the very first time during the awards.

Of course, these sorts of things should always be taken with a grain of salt, however, it has more credibility to it than a lot of others out there. It's also gained some huge traction across the GamingLeaksandRumours Reddit group, amassing more than two and half thousand upvotes (at the time of writing).

This isn't the first time we've heard of GTA 6 suffering from a troubled development, either. Only in October this year did Chris Klippel from French publication Rockstar Mag speak on big issues to do with the project.

Rockstar's next release will be the launch of GTA V on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. For the latest news, leaks, rumours, and everything else, head on over to T3's GTA 6 hub.