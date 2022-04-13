Grab a cheap 55-inch Roku 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The spring sales are offering some amazing price cuts and discounts, especially on 4K and smart TVs. Now is the perfect time to get your hands on a new TV as many retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target are offering popular brands and decent screen sizes at incredibly cheap prices.

We’ve found one of the best TV deals from Walmart which offers 4K resolution, a 55-inch screen size and Roku smart streaming for under $300. Originally priced at $428, the JVC 55” 4K Roku TV has had $130 (30%) taken off the price, taking it down to just $298.

When you buy the JVC 55” 4K Roku TV, you’re not only getting Roku technology and capabilities, but you’re also receiving an impressive 55-inch display with 4K resolution. Under $300 is an amazing price for a 55” 4K smart TV so this deal is definitely something to take advantage of from the spring sales.

For all of your streaming needs, the JVC 55” 4K Roku TV allows you access to more than 5,000 streaming channels as well as your cable box, HD antenna and gaming console, all from your home screen. Powered by Roku, you can use the free Roku mobile app on your iOS or Android device to easily search and control your TV with the remote or voice control.

JVC 55" Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV: was $428, now $298 at Walmart

A fully-featured 4K smart TV, the JVC 55” 4K Roku TV is an incredible bargain at this price, especially considering its 55-inch display. With Roku technology built-in to this JVC 55” 4K TV, you can stream all your favorite programs and films from top channels and services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, HBO, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and more. This is a hard deal to ignore if you’re looking for a cheap 4K smart TV under $300.