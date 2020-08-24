Google Pixel 5 leaked images and specs dump pulls rug from under iPhone 12

Google's lineup of smartphones has been somewhat scuppered this year, along with the likes of Apple and its iPhone 12, with the Pixel 4a only just launching in the US, and hitting UK shores this October instead of having its May release.

So far we've seen a single official image of Google's next flagship, the Pixel 5, which the tech giant appeared to have accidentally shared on its French website; the image was a side-on shot of the device, next to the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G, so we couldn't see much, but a photo has been shared on social media of both handsets in the real world.

(Image credit: Reddit)

In a now-deleted Reddit post, the above image of what is reportedly the Pixel 5 (black, left) and the Pixel 4a 5G (right, white) was posted along with specs for both handsets. The Pixel 5 appears to be the smaller of the two, with a matte finish to its plastic chassis.

The Pixel 4a 5G has a sparkly sheen to it and is shown in what seems to be a new colourway that doesn't really line-up with the existing Pixel 4a's Clearly White.

Meanwhile OnLeaks and Pricebaba have teamed up for the "closest look yet" at the Pixel 5.

(Image credit: Onleaks/ Pricebaba)

Both the Reddit post and Onleaks/ Pricebaba reel off a list of specs for the new flagship, and users can look forward to a Snapdragon 765G powered-handset with an OLED QHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen size isn't confirmed, but will be between 5.7 and 5.8-inches.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly house a 4,000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and will sport a dual rear camera (including a 0.5x wide-angle lens, and a 12.2MP lens) and a single front-facing 8MP camera.

Google is said to be scrapping the 3.5mm audio jack although it will be present on the Pixel 4a 5G.

The Pixel 4a 5G will have a smaller 3800mAh battery, and a 60Hz display and will come with a price tag starting at $499 compared to the Pixel 5's $699 jumping-off point.

Judging by recent rumours, the Google Pixel 5 will make its debut on October 8, with a possible reveal at the end of September, but with a few conflicting pieces of information, it's best to wait for official word from Google before setting up any expectations.

Source: Pricebaba