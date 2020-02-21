Google Pixel 4a in all its affordable glory revealed by new renders

The Google Pixel 4a is the upcoming budget model of Google's Pixel 4 that launched last year. It's the second time the tech giant will be rolling out a cheaper 'a' series of phones, with the first being the Pixel 3a which is currently on offer, saving you £100 off the usual retail price of £399.

We've already seen a few CAD-based renders of what the handset might look like from reputable leaker OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles) but these most recent images have been lavishly handcrafted by LetsGoDigital. The collection of renders and the accompanying video incorporate everything we already know about the device and mocks up a simple but stylish smartphone in an array of eye-popping colours. Take a look:

Google manages to keep costs down with its affordable 'a' series by dropping features from the premium counterparts, but usually offers a standard and XL version to give you the option of a larger screen if that's a feature you don't want to compromise on.

The Pixel 4a and 4a XL are rumoured to be unveiled at the Google I/O event set for May. Going on the leaks and rumours we've seen so far, the Pixel 4a will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor, which isn't 5G enabled, but that's not entirely off the table with the Pixel 4a XL. The larger smartphone is said to house the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765 chipset, which is surprising for a budget handset.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Google didn't give its Pixel 3a a downgrad in the camera department, and hopefully the same can be said of the Pixel 4a. We haven't heard the specs, but reports suggest we're looking at a hole-punch front-facing camera situated in the top-corner of the display, and - surprisingly - only a single camera nestled in a small, square bump on the back, along with a flash. On the plus side (depending on your point of view), Google could very well be bringing back the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Pixel 4a is said to sport a 5.7 or 5.8-inch screen, and a fingerprint scanner on the rear, and so far, it doesn't appear that the device will include a Soli chip which allows for navigation via hand gestures. We don't know if the 90Hz screen of the Pixel 4 will be a feature, but it's arguably an unnecessary cost for a smartphone intended to keep them low, and will be a huge drain on the battery.

We expect a launch price of around £400 and if it looks anything like these renders, and can match the Pixel 3a's solid performance, it may just be a must-buy.

Source: LetsGoDigital