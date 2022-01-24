Google is asking for your help to fix Android Auto

If you've ever used Android Auto, or you frequently read stories about Android Auto on our site, then you'll know that it isn't the most reliable software on the planet. You could own the best Android Auto head unit and it could be working perfectly one week, then refuse to connect and no apps will load the next.

Hope is on the horizon, though, as Google is currently working on refining Android Auto, with the company recently starting an investigation into the unexpected freezing that seems to be a common issue among users.

As you can see on Google's support forum, a user complained about Android Auto constantly freezing. In the post, the user states, "Ever since the newest Android update, Android Auto constantly freezes! I have to reset my phone, plug my phone in back to the car and hope it works. Also Android Auto is constantly dropping Bluetooth connection."

We've found that sometimes you just need to give the system a break, but obviously, that is not how the software should work.

Google initially tried to investigate what happened, but now the company is has returned and is asking users to help. In the post, Google states, "Hi everyone, it would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information."

Google crowdsourcing bugs makes a lot of sense, and hopefully, this means that the company will be able to more quickly fix Android Auto issues in the future.

So, if you're experiencing the same issue, then all you need to do is send the bug report from your phone, and that should help Google diagnose the root cause of the issue.

Google is also contacting other users who participated in the support forum discussion, asking them to provide the additional information.

We'd like to make this clear, however: it’s important to understand there’s no ETA for the Android Auto fix. It could take a while for Google to figure out the issue and fix it. We'll keep you updated.

In the meantime, have you experienced similar Android Auto bugs? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.

