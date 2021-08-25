Google Chrome will soon launch a new Tab Group feature to save you time and energy

Google is working on a new feature that lets users save their Tab Groups in Chrome for later use in a new web browsing session. Browser organization is a knack. It requires a clever layout and handy features like Chrome's existing Tab Groups, amongst many other tricks like being able to instantly relaunch closed tabs.

But all of this is in vain if there’s no persistence to be found in your lovingly crafted Tab Groups, with them vanishing by the time you relaunch Chrome. Thankfully, Google is working on a solution.

Techdows has spotted a new flag option in the latest version of Chrome Canary, letting users save changes to Tab Groups moving forward into a new browser session. Before this, Chrome's Tab Groups could be expanded, renamed, and even assigned different colors to help users identify them, but they couldn't be saved for quick access later on.

The new feature is currently live in Chrome Canary’s Flags menu, though it doesn't yet appear to be fully active. So, while users can assign a Tab Group, as well as reopen recently closed tabs in that group from their browsing history, these tabs do not last into your next browser session once Chrome has been closed and then launched again.

Keeping tabs

The presence of this new flag, however, suggests that Google is working on making one of its most useful Chrome features the best possible version of itself. You can view the feature in its current state by opening Chrome Canary (version 95), and then heading to chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save. Toggle the flag to “enabled” and relaunch your browser.

Provided that Google is able to get this feature fully operational, it should also work seamlessly with a recent Chrome productivity feature, which sees users given the ability to name multiple windows to better organize their browser. After all, you can never have too much of a good thing when it comes to keeping your browser layout tidy.