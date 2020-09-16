God of War 2 set for PlayStation 5 showcase reveal

God of War is up there with the best PS4 games this generation has seen, and is a console exclusive to boot, meaning we're sure to see a sequel making its way to the PS5.

While that's a given, we're still thirsty for news on when the sequel is coming, and the game's director, Cory Barlog, has just dropped a huge hint that suggests we're going to see it revealed at today's PS5 event.

The God of War team has been leaving clues about the sequel for months, with the game's PS4 theme containing the message “Ragnarok is coming” (discovered by reddit user u/Left4Donut), and Barlog conveying the same message in a covert way of his own.

Back in April, he posted a thread of a series of tweets about the development of the first game, which resurfaced on reddit today. The first letter of each tweet in the thread combine to spell out: "Ragnarok is Coming ❤".

Ragnarok is a world-ending event in Norse mythology, which is alluded to at the end of God of War, so it's safe to assume it'll feature as a theme of the sequel.

The reason why we think we're in for a reveal today is that Barlog has updated his Twitter profile and background to feature what appears to be ice or possibly a rock, like Marble, and a stock photo of a reacted document written in Latin (via GamesRadar+).

Dropping tenuous hints and clues on social media is par for the course in today's landscape, so Barlog definitely has something up his sleeve.

With Sony promising gameplay of already confirmed titles as well as a few surprises, we're expecting to see a teaser at the very least.

God of War launched on the PS4 in April, 2018, so either we're being treated to a very early look at the game, or there's bigger news in store, like the possibility of it being a PS5 launch title this November, although that seems very soon to be springing it on fans.

We're all set to find out in a few hours thought, so just sit tight until then.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Source: GamesRadar+