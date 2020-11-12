Gift Guide: The new Fitbit Versa 3 is the perfect Christmas gift for exercise fanatics

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the latest addition to the Fitbit family and designed for those who want to look good and have fun while tracking their exercise stats. Exercise fanatics would be thrilled to receive one, as well as those who want to get in shape (after a generous helping of Christmas pudding, of course).

The device is made to motivate, which will be useful in helping friends and family stick to their New Year’s Resolutions, and has built-in, Active Zone Minutes and music ‘experiences’ to keep them moving.

Fitbits are always popular Christmas gifts (or stocking fillers if you have an incredibly generous Santa) and this one would be great for a novice or someone looking to upgrade an older wearable.

Who's it for?

Competitive fitness fanatics: The Fitbit Versa 3 is a great tracker for people who are serious about keeping fit. There are 20 goal-based activity modes and the ability to monitor pretty much everything about a wearer's workouts, allowing them to follow their progress, enter challenges and compare their performance with a global fitness community.

Music fans: This device allows users to connect to music streaming services, making it perfect for those who like to have fun and rock out while working out.



Exercising novices: This particular Fitbit is designed to motivate, with reminders and motivational features, making it a great gift for anyone looking to embark on a fitness journey or get in shape after a 2020 spent largely inside.



Busy people: We all know someone who is superhuman when it comes to squeezing everything into their day. This Fitbit model would make a great gift, because it’s fast charging, has a 6-day battery life and they can even use it to stream music.

Age Range:

There's no official age range for the Fitbit Versa 3. It looks sophisticated and is one of the more expensive Fitbit models, making it ideal for grown-ups, but teenagers could covet it too.

What makes it the perfect Christmas gift?

GPS

Fitness fans can track a jog or cycle on your phone, but they run the risk of dropping it. The Fitbit Versa 3 has GPS built in to track pace, distance and produce a workout intensity map that can show them how to train better and track their progress over time using a compatible app.

Play music on the go

This Fitbit model lets users control their Spotify app or add Deezer playlists, so they can play, pause, skip or shuffle music all from their wrist, making it much more convenient no matter what sport they are doing.

Make everyday life easier

The watch-meets-tracker can be work outside the gym or after a run to make everyday tasks simpler. Users can get call, text and app notifications on their wrist, as well as check the weather, set alarms, control smart devices via Google Assistant or Alexa, track their sleep and menstrual cycle...you name it. It's like a little PA.

Mix and match options

Built for sport, the watch is lightweight and water resistant with an ‘infinity band’ strap, but its square Amoled screen is attractive, making it an option to wear every day. Users can switch up straps with interchangeable straps (sold separately) including glittery numbers and a luxury leather option too.

Buy the Fitbit Versa 3 here:

