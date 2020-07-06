GHD styler sale: 25% off at Amazon in this RED HOT Summer Savings deal

Amazon's Summer Sale is rich pickings if you want to snap up a deal on GHD hair stylers. You can currently save between 20-percent and 25-percent on GHD's most popular products.

GHD (Good Hair Day, in case you didn't know) hair straighteners have been the gold standard pretty much since they burst onto the scene way back in 2001. Not only do these hair straighteners straighten your hair expertly – making them perfect for those of you who want to create a 'glass hair' look - they can also be used to create waves and curls, including tight ringlets.

The GHD Gold hair straighteners are highly coveted, and although the name suggests they are aimed at hair stylists and other beauty professionals, they can of course be used by everyone. And they look ace too, with some glamourous gold touches to the overall design, including the plate itself.

GHD's Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners are a brilliant entry tool if your budget doesn't stretch to the Gold, and can also be used to straighten, wave or curl hair of various lengths. Let's take a closer look at these deals now...

GHD hair straighteners last years and are highly rated for creating a smooth and sleek finish to your hair, as well as tighter, bouncy curls and dramatic ringlets. The rounder barrel on the Original Ceramic is also ace for creating cute flicks to the ends of your hair, which can be fun to play around with if you have a Lob hair cut.

For those of you who are constantly styling your hair and want a pair of GHDs that work fast, perform professionally and look stunning to boot, go for the GHD Gold Styler Professional.

Either way, you won't be disappointed... especially when they're on sale.

GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners | was £109 | now £83.99 | save £25.01 (23%) at Amazon

GHD mark iv style has a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair ceramic heater technology helps you create a smooth and professional finish automatic sleep mode safely turns the heaters off the style if left unattended for 30 minutes includes universal voltage so you get optimum performance wherever you travel GHD hair straighteners come with two-year manufacturer's warranty.View Deal

GHD Platinum+ Styler White Professional Smart Hair Straighteners | was £189 | now £139.99 | save £49.01 (26%) at Amazon

The GHD platinum+ is GHD's smart styler with the one of the enhancements in technology. So intelligent it predicts your hair needs and constantly adapts to ensure the optimum styling temperature at all times. Get ultimate results and hair that is 70% stronger.View Deal

GHD Gold Styler Professional Hair Straighteners | was £149 | now £110.99 | save £38.01 (26%) at Amazon

The GHD gold styler professional hair straighteners - proven to deliver sleeker, smoother and healthier hair. Featuring dual-zone technology for premium performance, The hair straighteners has two heat new generation sensors across each plate, instead of one to control the optimum styling temperature of 185C constantly and evenly from root to tip. View Deal

GHD Max Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners | was £149 | now £110.99 | save £38.01 (26%) at Amazon

Perfect for longer and thicker hair types, The ghd Max styler professional ceramic hair straighteners give you the power to create waves, curls, or the perfect straight, all with a high shine, salon professional-style finish. Formerly known as the ghd V gold Max styler.View Deal

GHD Gold Styler Moon Silver | was £149 | now £110.99 | save £38.01 (26%) at Amazon

Adorned in a shimmering silver hue for the festival season, the GHD gold is a hero in kind to hair styling. Designed to deliver flawlessly sleek results, The GHD gold is fitted with dual-zone technology to ensure heat is consistent across the two plates, from root to tip for premium performance.View Deal

GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand | was £129 | now £97.99 | save £31.01 (24%)

The GHD curve Creative Curl Wand’s tapered barrel is ideal for creating big, bouncy curls or glamourous waves. Ultra-zone technology monitors temperature constantly across the whole barrel and adapts to your hair, ensuring the optimum styling temperature of 185 ºC, for healthier looking hair. The 28-23 mm tapered barrel is suitable for all hair types and lengths, especially shorter hair; the thin barrel at one end means you don’t lose the hair length as you curl. The protective cool tip provides a safe place to hold the curler whilst you curl and the built-in safety stand allows you to store the wand during/after styling.View Deal

GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand | was £129 | now £97.99 | save £31.01 (24%)

The GHD curve Classic Wave Wand’s oval barrel is ideal for creating glamorous Hollywood waves or undone texture. Ultrazone technology monitors temperature constantly across the whole barrel and adapts to your hair, ensuring the optimum styling temperature of 185 ºC, for healthier looking hair. The 38-26 mm oval barrel is suitable for all hair types and lengths. The protective cool tip provides a safe place to hold the curler whilst you curl and the built-in safety stand allows you to store the wand during/after styling.View Deal

GHD Air Hair Dryer | was £99 | now £78.99 | save £20.01 (20%) at Amazon

Its powerful 2100 W professional-strength motor and patented removable air filter deliver high-pressure airflow for fast drying, while enhanced ionic technology reduces frizz and flyaways to give a smooth salon-style finish in half the time. Variable power and temperature controls allow you to tailor your blow-dry to your hair type, while a cool shot button helps lock your finished style in place with a blast of cold air. Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold for both left and right-handed users. Compatible with the GHD air diffuser.View Deal

Liked this? There are other great sales taking place this July, and these are some of our favourites so far...

Also check out: