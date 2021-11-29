Get Sony's 'Perfect for PS5' 55-in TV for $999 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals

The Sony X90J really makes the most of your PS5, so don't miss this Cyber Monday deal

The Sony X90J is one of the best TVs for PS5 owners available today, thanks to its support for HDMI 2.1 features (including 4K 120fps), and because it's part of Sony's 'Perfect for PlayStation' line-up.

This means that the PS5 can configure its HDR to perfectly match how the TV works, so you get more realistic visuals for the money when you play your console on this TV. If you want an affordable TV for next-gen gaming, it's the best you'll find for its price – especially now that it's in the best Cyber Monday deals, bringing its price down to only $999.

Save $200 on this 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, which means it's not just a fantastic 4K TV for movies (which it is, thanks to Dolby Vision and Sony's new Bravia XR processing), but is geared up for gaming, including HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support.

All of the 'Perfect for PlayStation' TVs are made by Sony, unsurprisingly, and to be given this brand means a TV supports 4K 120Hz gaming, has low input lag, and supports the PS5's new Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

The first of these two means that the TV can change how much processing it's applying (and how much lag that causes) depending on the type of game, so in racing or FPS games, you get the quickest response, but in RPGs the visuals get a boost.

The Auto HDR Tone Mapping means that the PS5 optmizes its HDR visuals for the brightness levels that your specific TV can manage, so you get more detail in highlights and shadows.

All in all, it makes this TV the best bang-for-your-buck buy this Cyber Monday if you've got a PS5 – and you can choose a larger size if you need.

You can read our full Sony X90J review for more on why we like this model, and if you're still struggling to get a PS5, here's our PS5 restock guide.

