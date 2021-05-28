Get $800 off the Nikon Z5 plus 24-70mm lens kit during Memorial Day sales at B&H Photo

We've finally made it to the holiday weekend and Memorial Day sales are in full swing, offering summer savings on everything from tech to home goods, appliances and more. For the A/V and camera nuts out there, B&H Photo's Memorial Day sale is one worth taking a look at.

Especially since there's a seriously great deal on a Nikon Z5 mirrorless digital camera and lens kit. On sale for $1,599.99, photographers can grab Nikon's mirrorless plus a 24-70mm f/4 lens and save $800 this weekend only.

The Nikon Z5 comes in third in our best mirrorless camera round up, offering one of the best experiences available with the latest mirrorless tech. It offers exceptional specs for an entry-level mirrorless, offering a compact yet fully-featured camera for those new to the hobby.

Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 24-70mm f/4 Lens Now: $1,596.99 | Was: $2,396.99 | $800 (33%)

This Memorial Day weekend only, grab the Nikon Z5 mirrorless digital camera kit with 24-70mm f/4 lens and save $800 in the process. A solid entry-level/mid-ranged mirrorless, the Z5 offers a solid step into the new mirrorless tech and at this price is well worth a look.

Check out our Nikon Z5 review to why this camera ranks so well!View Deal

B&H Photo is offering discounts on most of the Z5 bundles they offer, with varied savings depending on the lens you'll want. The best deal by far is the 24-70mm f/4 lens kit, but if that's not quite what you're looking for you can check out all of B&H Photo's Nikon Z5 deals below.

You can also find more deals on the Nikon Z5 across the web at retailers below. While there may be some better deals at other locations, take into consideration the lens kits that come with the camera body.

