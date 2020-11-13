Get a dreamy 20% off Allswell mattresses with this early Black Friday sale

Allswell has slashed the price of selected styles by 20% in this early Black Friday sale. Valid on two of the three mattresses in the range (and all accessories except the mattress toppers), simply add the Allswell discount code GOBBLE20 at the checkout and your discount will be automatically applied!

Both The Allswell Supreme and The Luxe are included in the deal, meaning you can snap up a twin mattress for as little as $316. Given these hybrid models are some of the best mattresses you can buy right now, this is a pretty sweet deal. And with accessories such as four types of pillows and a duvet insert, you can get fully kitted out for winter. This deal ends on the 23rd November. For a run-down of what's happening with this year's big winter shopping events, head to our Black Friday mattress deals page.

Allswell sale: 20% off selected styles

Get a mattress for as little as $316: The Allswell Supreme and The Luxe, plus a decent range of accessories will be eligible for this meaty discount of 20 per cent. The cheapest mattress, The Allswell, is not discounted so if you want this one, it's worth hanging on for Black Friday itself to hit. Just add the code GOBBLE20 at the checkout.

Deal ends: 23 November 2020View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

One of the newer 'bed in a box' brands, Allswell (owned by Walmart) isn't the most well-known. All three of the mattresses have a combination of foam and coil springs, a quilted top panel, high performance memory foam and added edge support. All mattresses come with a 10-year limited warranty (excluding crib mattresses), a 100-night risk-free trial and free delivery over $35.

The most basic mattress is The Allswell (not included in this deal), which is 10-inches tall. Next up is The Luxe, which steps things up at 12-inches tall, plus adds an advanced cooling gel swirl foam and increased edge support. And the top of the range is The Allswell Supreme, which is 14-inches tall with a temperature regulating foam layer, a Euro top and reinforced edge support. Need more info? See our Allswell mattress guide.

