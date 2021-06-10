Get a Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 2-in-1 laptop under $500 today

Dell is taking $300 off their 11th Gen i3 Inspiron 14 5000 Series 2-in-1 laptop this weekend, delivering one of the best offers on this laptop in some time. For the specs under the hood, this deal offers one a seriously impressive machine for the price.

On sale for $399.99, this versatile 2-in-1 laptop goes on sale cheap with a massive 42% price drop for a limited time. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i3 paired with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a 256GB SSD, this deal on Dell's latest laptop tablet hybrid offers one of the best laptops under $500 for students and personal use.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 2-in-1 Laptop Now: $399.99 | Was: $699.99 | Savings: $300 (42%)

Pushing almost 50% off, this is by far the best price you'll find on Dell's latest 2-in-1 laptop tablet hybrid. Running off an 11th Gen i3 and 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, this machine delivers some serious speeds for the price. The SSD is a bit on the smaller side, however, so expect to upgrade for anything more than basic files.View Deal

Shop all laptop deals at Dell.com

While the SSD is a bit on the smaller side, anyone hoping to load up this laptop with anything more than basic word documents and papers will want to nab some extra external storage. You'd be wise to check out our best external hard drives guide to grab something on sale along with this ultra cheap laptop.

Best Dell laptop deals

We have no problem saying that this offer is easily one of the best student laptop deals available today. Offering one heck of a powerful machine at a super low price, this is an unbeatable offer on a school-based machine and would work well for any academics out there.

The 256GB SSD is the only downside here, as it's a bit on the smaller side for anyone looking to store any larger files. Hi-resolution photos, videos and the like will fill this thing up quickly, so we would recommend grabbing an external SSD to pair with it.

Best Dell laptops

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Home Depot Father's Day Sale 2021 – gift ideas for dad plus deals on grills, tools and more

Best Buy Father's Day Sale 2021 – dad approved deals on 4K TVs, appliances and more

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Google Pixel 6 Pro phone case images hint at handset's camera array layout

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly to be challenged by Google Pixel Fold this year

Get big arms like Chris Hemsworth with this Thor-some Centr Power workout