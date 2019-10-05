Last chance: get a cheap 4K TV at Best Buy from $229.99

Remember when 4K TVs used to be crazy expensive? Well, those days have come to an abrupt end. Today, if you're in the market for a cheap 4K TV, the current sale at Best Buy has just what you need – so there's no need to wait for the Black Friday deals to upgrade your TV. There are also a load of HD TVs in the sale, if you're after a smaller screen size, or have a smaller budget. But you need to be quick as these deals end on Sunday 6 October.

TVs in the Best Buy sale range from a 32" set from Toshiba for the ridiculously low price of $99.99 right up to a 55" 4K HDR set from Vizio which has been slashed from $799.99 down to $499.99. These are the kind of deals you find in the folder marked ’Epic Bargains’ in the seat-back compartment, on the deals train, headed for Deals Town.

With such a choice of TVs on offers you could upgrade your living room TV, get a smaller one for the kitchen or kids' bedroom or perhaps a sweet new 4K TV to replace your iPad on your Zwift indoor cycling set-up.

There are TVs from brands including Samsung, LG, HiSense and others and all these deals have one thing in common – they end on 6 October 2019, so you need to hurry if you want to get one.

A selection of the deals are listed below.

LG 65" 4K UHD TV with HDR | Was $599.99 | Now $499.99 | Save $100

"Go big or go home" is our motto when it comes to 4K TVs and this 65" LG set is the biggest one in the Best Buy sale so you can enjoy our ultra hi-def TV and movies in style. The same goes for your old fashioned HD content as this TV upscales HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Deal ends 6 October 2019.View Deal

Vizio 55" Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR | Was $799.99 | Now $499.99 | Save $300

55" is a great size for watching 4K TV and this set from Vizio is the perfect price at under $500. That's a stunningly good price for this TV. It features SmartCast Home so you can browse services like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or SmartCast Mobile app on your phone. It works with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit and it has Chromecast built in so you can stream from your Android phone or even a Chrome browser tab on your PC or Mac. Deal ends 6 October 2019.View Deal

HiSense 43" Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR | Was $269.99 | Now $229.99 | Save $40

HiSense has made a name for itself for producing well spec'd TVs at affordable prices and so this 43" 4K TV was a good price when it was full price and is even more attractive now that it's been slashed by $40. It has the Roku smart platform built in, so you can stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. It also features 4K upscaling and noise reduction to improve non 4K images. Deal ends 6 October 2019.View Deal

TCL 43" 4K UHD TV with HDR | Was $259.99 | Now $229.99 | Save $30

This TCL 4K TV for just $229.99 is the cheapest 4K set in the Best Buy sale. It has the excellent Roku smart platform built in so you can stream movies and TV episodes plus live sports, news, music and more. Connectivity-wise you get three HDMI inputs and one USB input. If you want to join the 4K TV owners club for not much money, then this is your ticket. Deal ends 6 October 2019.View Deal