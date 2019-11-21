Get 5G this Black Friday: Save hundreds of pounds on Samsung Galaxy S10 5G with O2

At T3, we're all about the latest and greatest new technology, and when it comes to mobile, only two letters spring to mind: 5G. As the mobile industry's best Black Friday deals get underway, why not use the opportunity to jump onto one of the country's fast-growing 5G networks?

O2 has unveiled a great Black Friday discount on the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. With all the benefits of its existing S10 flagship, Samsung has created something new, adding a plethora of other features such as an enormous AMOLED 6.7" display, a 3D depth-sensing camera and a huge 4,500mAh battery cell, in addition to 5G compatibility.

Although it's big, it's a portable entertainment centre in your pocket, capable of next-level streaming – providing you've got access to a 5G network. As those networks roll out across the UK over the next couple of years, expect 5G handsets to become more and more common. With its great specs and top-quality camera, Samsung has completely future-proofed its Galaxy S10 5G handset according to a reliable source (i.e. our review).

O2 is expecting to roll out its 5G network to include 50 cities in the UK by the end of the year, making this a must-buy for anyone looking to jump on the bandwagon. O2's deal, priced from £49.09 with £30 upfront cost, saves £200 on the total price of the phone and the SIM deal. Check it out in full below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G with unlimited minutes, texts and 15GB data | from £49.09 per month with £30 upfront cost from O2

Save £200 on the cost of the device plan with this great Black Friday deal. Not only do you get Samsung's excellent flagship phone with top-end specs, six cameras and a crystal-clear 6.7" display, but you also get access to O2's emerging 5G network. To make the most of your new 5G network, pay an additional £3 to double your monthly data cap to a hefty 30GB. View Deal

You can see more of 02's great deals, including discounts of up to £400 on the iPad Pro 12.9, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the iPhone XR, among others, by heading to O2's Black Friday hub. These discounts won't be around for ever, though: in fact, they're only available until Wednesday, 4 December. Don't miss out!

