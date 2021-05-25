Get 50% off the Arlo Pro 3 wireless security camera system just in time for Memorial Day

With Memorial Day sales and savings currently underway at Best Buy, shoppers looking to upgrade appliances this holiday weekend are in luck. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale offers some excellent deals on appliances now through Memorial Day.

But appliances aren't the only Memorial Day deals Best Buy is offering, with offers like 50% off the Arlo Pro 3 2 camera wireless security camera system. On sale for $249.99, Best Buy is dropping $250 off what T3 ranks as the best security camera system available.

This is also the lowest price this Arlo Pro 3 system has dropped to ever, beating both its previous Black Friday price tag as well as the Amazon Prime Day counterpart. For those in need of a new wireless security camera system for the home, this is a must-see deal on the Arlo Pro 3 system.

Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Wireless 2K HDR Security Camera System Now: $249.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $250 (50%)

Now at its lowest price ever, Best Buy is offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera wireless security cam system for just $250. With 2K HDR recording capabilities, color night vision, an integrated spotlight and 160 degree viewing angle, this is an excellent system for any home.



Check out our Arlo Pro 3 review for an in-depth look at why this system is ranked so well among the competition.View Deal

As far as wireless security systems go, Arlo offers an excellent range of systems that offer must-have features. The Arlo Pro 3 system is no different with 2K HDR color recording in both day and night settings as well as full color night vision. Of course, the Arlo system is a smart system and features Alexa compatibility for full voice control.

