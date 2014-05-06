Garmin has a new range of GPS running watches

New Forerunner 15 range can measure heart rate and step count

By

Garmin's latest range of running watches addresses the fact that users now expect the ultimate fitness companion that'll track just about everything

Garmin has a brand-new range of budget GPS running watches that'll not only track your fitness but also connect to a heart rate monitor and foot pod sensor.

Designed to be more of an all-in-one fitness solution as opposed to your average running watch, the Forerunner 15 range is water resistant to 50m and compatible with a range of external sensors including heart rate monitors and pod sensors that measure how many steps you've taken.

Read more: Garmin Dash Cam Mini review

Of course as part of an all-in-one solution the Forerunner doesn't just measure your running, it also knows when you've been sat at a desk for too long, reminding you to go and stretch your legs.

Battery life looks to be impressive considering this fitness watch's skill set with non-GPS mode giving you over five weeks of battery life whilst GPS mode will give you a good eight hours.

If this sounds like the wrist-worn fitness instructor you've been looking for then Garmin is pricing the standard Forerunner 15 at £139 whilst the watch with a bundled heart rate monitor will set you back £169.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.