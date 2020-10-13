Get a cheap Approach S40 or S60 Garmin golf watch deal for Prime Day

If you're looking for the best Garmin watch deals for Amazon Prime Day, rest assured, America has THE best. Take it from us – we're working from England and the Garmin deals here suck. As well as all the Forerunner running watch deals you'd expect, there's also some great Garmin Approach golf watch deals. And if you like to cycle to the golf course, there's also a brilliant offer on the premium Garmin Edge 1030 – it's half price, in fact.

Garmin Approach S60 $270 | Was $399 | Save $130 at Amazon

Officially the Best Golf Watch you can buy, this is the best version of the Garmin S60 available, with over 40,000 courses you can view in colour on your wrist as you play 'em. Fast and reliable GPS location grabbing means you'll always know the yardage left to greens, Hazards and dog-legs. This has recently been discounted to $319 but the price of $270 is a solid saving over even that.View Deal

Garmin Approach S40 $200 | Was $300 | Save $100 at Amazon

Arguably an even better deal, the S40 is down to 200 bucks and has all the same key features as the S60. Sure, you don't get to see the whole course on your wrist, but you can still see the green 'live' and – more important – your current distance from it.View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 $300. Was $600 | Save $300, half price at Amazon

The most advanced bike computer you can buy, the Edge 1030 is used by numerous pro cycle teams at the Tour de France and beyond. As well as providing GPS guidance and tracking it is compatible with a huge range of power and cadence meters and more besides. It's recently been $416, but $300 is an uncommonly good deal for this sought-after bike computer.

