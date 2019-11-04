Garmin Forerunner 245 Music deal: save £50 on this great GPS running watch on Wiggle

Saving any money on a fan-favourite GPS running watch like the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is a good deal. This running watch deal makes the FR245M all the more irresistible, not like it wasn't just that, even before. Let it be the onboard music storage, built-in GPS or access to the Garmin Coach feature, there is a lot to love on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS running smartwatch in Black/red on Wiggle for £249.99, was £299.99, you save £50 – 17%

This running watch deal feels like an early Black Friday deal but it would also be perfect for the best gifts for under £250 this Christmas list, too. If you have a someone in your family who likes running or planning on exercising more often from the start of the new year, this will make the perfect present for them.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch in Black/red | Sale price £249.99 | Was £299.99 | Save £50 (17%) on Wiggle

Garmin's mid-range GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 245, uses the latest HR sensor technology the market leading company has to offer, as well as having integrated memory to store music, making it perfect for those smartphone-free running sessions. Battery life is also excellent, up to seven days in smartwatch mode, take that, Apple Watch!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS running smartwatch

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is the ultimate smartphone-free GPS running watch for the price conscious runner. Other multi-sport smartwatches, like the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro or the Polar Vantage V, might provide more metrics, but for this price point, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is more than capable device.

The GPS+GLONASS+Galileo positioning system is quick and accurate, tracking your movement outdoors with high precision.

The battery can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode and six hours in GPS mode with music, meaning that you won't have to charge it more than three times in two weeks.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music also supports Garmin Coach, an adaptive training guide that can train you up to run a certain distance (5k, 10k or half marathon) within a certain time limit, set by you. The plan adapts to your training load and progression and adjusts it accordingly.

You can check your progress and pore over data from previous activities using the Garmin Connect app. In the app, you can also collect badges for a range of activities, a fun way to stay motivated!

