Garmin Forerunner 245 is CHEAPEST ever thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal

We can only hope you have been patient enough and waited until Black Friday to get a new Garmin watch.
• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 245 at Amazon, was £249.99, now £179, save £70.99
• In the US, buy the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music at Amazon, was $349.99, now $289.47, save $60.52
Garmin Forerunner 245 | Was £249.99 | Now £179 | Save £70.99 at Amazon
Garmin's mid-range GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 245, uses the latest HR sensor technology the market leading company has to offer, as well as having integrated memory to store music, making it perfect for those smartphone-free running sessions. Battery life is also excellent, up to seven days in smartwatch mode, take that, Apple Watch!View Deal
Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 245
The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the ultimate smartphone-free GPS running watch for the price conscious runner. Other multi-sport smartwatches, like the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro or the Polar Vantage V, might provide more metrics, but for this price point, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is more than capable device.
The GPS+GLONASS+Galileo positioning system is quick and accurate, tracking your movement outdoors with high precision. The battery can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode and 24 hours in GPS mode, meaning that you won't have to charge it more than three times in two weeks.
The Garmin Forerunner 245 also supports Garmin Coach, an adaptive training guide that can train you up to run a certain distance (5k, 10k or half marathon) within a certain time limit, set by you. The plan adapts to your training load and progression and adjusts it accordingly.
You can check your progress and pore over data from previous activities using the Garmin Connect app. In the app, you can also collect badges for a range of activities, a fun way to stay motivated!
