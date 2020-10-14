Garmin Fenix 5 Plus receives juicy PRICE CUT for Amazon Prime Day: save $$$ today

We like the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro quite much but that doesn't change the fact the the Garmin fenix 5 Plus is still an extremely capable outdoor watch. This Garmin watch deal for Amazon Prime Day makes it even more appealing: save LOADS on both the standard and smaller sized version of the Fenix 5 Plus today! Its definitely one of the best Prime Day fitness deals we've seen.

Interested in other cheap Garmin watch deals? We have plenty of those as well as a handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.

Never get lost outdoors again thanks to the Garmin fēnix 5 Plus. the offline color TOPO maps features trend line popularity routing to help you find and follow the best paths for your walks, hikes and runs. The Garmin fēnix 5 Plus is rugged yet stylish and features music storage (e.g. Spotify offline), Garmin Pay, all day heart rate monitoring and more. Battery life is up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS mode with music.View Deal

