Forget the Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus 9 handsets landing in March

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the recently covered, OnePlus 9R, look set to be announced in March. OnePlus has also officially announced that it will unveil the presentation date of its first smartphones of 2021 on March 8.

The mobile spotlight has been firmly fixed on the likes of Apple and Samsung over the past year with the release of the Apple iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S21, and, now, attention finally turns to the OnePlus 9.

Following a recent substantial spec leak detailing the OnePlus 9's blistering 6.55-inch, 120Hz display, we now have further clarity on the whole OnePlus 9 saga from the trusted tipster, Mukul Sharma.

Here at T3, we're extremely excited about the OnePlus 9 Pro that will look to dethrone the flagship models from Apple and Samsung in a battle for the best mobile device on the market.

Pete Lau, OnePlus’ CEO, has shared a tweet saying, “Stay tuned for March 8”, alongside a celestial image, entitled Moonshot, reading: “Something new is on the horizon.”

According to the trusted mobile leaker, Mukul Sharma, this means the OnePlus 9 series and its respective models' launch dates will be announced then.

Sharma claims that OnePlus could release its first smartphones of 2021 on March 23 in several colorways. The OnePlus 9 will come in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, Winter Mist, Gloss Black, and Gloss Gradient Purple.

Alternatively, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be limited to three colors: Forest Green, Stellar Black, and Morning Mist. In doing so, it takes notes from its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 Pro, which came in three different colorways.

Hasselblad, the Swedish manufacturer of medium format cameras, has also weighed into the conversation, posting the same image on its website, which verifies rampant speculation around the partnership between both companies on the OnePlus 9's cameras.

We always err on the side of caution until details are finalized, but Sharma's information also indicates that the OnePlus 9 Pro will share certain technical features with the Oppo Find X3 Pro – the expected, more powerful follow-up to the brilliant Oppo Find X2 Pro.

All this info stands the OnePlus 9 Pro in very good stead to be a brilliant all-rounder flagship, sporting a powerful camera and the good looks to boot, plus building extra excitement ahead of the March announcement confirmed by Lau.