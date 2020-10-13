Forget Prime day, this Hyperice Hypervolt deal at Best Buy needs your attention NOW

Have you got a sore neck and stiff back after looking at the best Amazon Prime Day deals all day? This Hyperice Hypervolt deal at Best Buy might just help you with that. Hyperice has been named the “Official Recovery Technology Partner” of the NBA in 2020, providing all NBA players with courtside access to its Hypervolt massager, so one can assume the Hypervolt is a decent enough unit.

The Hyperice Hypervolt is one of the best percussion massagers and definitely one of the most powerful ones. Despite it packing a punch, the Hypervolt is a really quiet machine, something you wouldn't suspect when you looked at it.

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussion Massager | On sale for $279 | Was $349 | You save $70 at Best Buy

The Hypervolt has three speed settings, the max setting being 3,200 ppm which is pretty fast but even on this setting, the device remains quiet thanks to the brushless motor and the Quiet glide technology. There are five massager heads included with the Hypervolt and it also has a rather long battery life: it can vibrate aay for up to 180 minutes between two charges.View Deal

