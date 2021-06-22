Five things you should buy before Prime Day ends today

Amazon Prime Day can be overwhelming. This year we’ve seen two million deals released on Amazon and many more across other websites. It’s so much it’s easy to not know where to start. Even our guide to the best Prime Day deals is a long list of items that could give you more options than your wallet can handle.

I’m a true procrastinator, particularly when it comes to buying anything of value. I like to read all the reviews, check all the options and then narrow my choice down to a few products before finally parting with my cash. Unless you’re lucky enough that something on your wish list suddenly comes on sale, there’s not the time to start this whole process.

So, to help you out, I’ve taken stock of all the best deals we’ve seen over Prime Day and shortened the list to just five products. If I was you, these are the products that are not only great items, but they are on sale at a price that it would be crazy not to buy. You only have until 11.59 pm PT / 2.59 am ET to make your choices – after that, prices will go back to normal for most products.

Five products to buy before Prime Day ends

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release): was $49.99, now $24.99 at Amazon (save $25)

If you have any of the old Echo devices or have a room without one of these in, buy this now. This latest version has better sound and better microphones and this price is a bargain.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Now: $279 | Was: $399 | Savings: $120 (30%) Grab Apple's flagship smartwatch on sale now at Amazon. Starting at $279, Amazon is offering both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions in a range of colors with varying discounts on select models. The red option is receiving the largest price drop, with others averaging around $70 off.View Deal

LG C1 Series 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV Now: $1,599.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $200 (11%) This isn't another budget screen, this is a serious upgrade. LG's C1 Series OLED displays offer an excellent experience for gaming and home cinema, delivering over a billion colors for the truest picture possible. The extra $200 off pushes this from a must-see to a must-buy if you've been eying a new OLED TV.View Deal

$10 Promotional Credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards: was $50, now $40 at Amazon (save $10)

Buy $40 of Amazon Gift Cards and get $10 of promotional credit. Because, let's face it, we're all going to spend more at Amazon over the next month, so why not get an extra $10 credit. View Deal

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: was $649, now $467 at Amazon (save $182)

Nordic Track is known for its excellent fitness equipment and this T-Series model is the cheapest NordicTrack treadmill you'll find. Though it's no longer a current model it offers a 20x55-inch belt, 10% incline, 10mph max speed and a SpaceSaver design to fold it away when not in use.View Deal

Non-Amazon bonus choice