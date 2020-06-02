Emma mattress mega-deal slashes 40% off everything, to mark 1M mattresses sold

Emma Mattress is close to selling 1 million mattresses worldwide! To mark the occasion (and help inch that counter over the 1m mark a little sooner), Emma is knocking 40% off everything right now.

So that's 40% off the Emma Original (T3's best mattress in the world right now), the back-by-popular-demand Emma Hybrid, and any sleep accessories that take your fancy. This deal is running until 14 June, and all you need to do to claim is enter the Emma mattress discount code MILLION40 at the checkout.

If saving almost half on your purchase isn't enough, everyone who makes a purchase through the Emma site before 14 June will be entered into a raffle to get the cost of their purchase back. If you're one of the lucky 25 whose names are drawn at random, you'll get your purchase completely free.

This mega-deal very nearly matches the best-ever Emma Mattress deal (41% off in last year's Black Friday event). There's free, no-contact delivery in double-quick time, and a 200 day trial period in which you can test out your purchase fully.

In the US? Save 30% sitewide with code MILLION

So what does 40% off look like? Well, you can buy a single size of the outstanding Emma mattress for just £257.40 (originally £429), a double for £389.40 (£649), and king for just £419.40 (£699). It's incredible value – and that’s before you even start adding in the excellent Emma pillows, mattress protector and bedding, which you also get 40% off on.

UK deal: 40% off everything at Emma UK with code MILLION40

The exceptionally comfortable Emma Original is our favourite mattress, offering unbeatable support and a buoyant surface. For the same award-winning build with additional bounce from a layer of springs, there's the Emma Hybrid. Both are already extremely competitively priced, and right now you can get a huge 40% off.

Deal ends: 14 June 2020View Deal

US deal: Save 30% sitewide with code MILLION

The Emma Original combines exceptional comfort, unbeatable support and a bouncy, buoyant surface to deliver a blissful night's sleep. And if you a bit of extra bounce from a layer of springs, there's the Emma Hybrid. Both are already very reasonably priced, and for a limited time you can get a massive 35% off.

Deal ends: 14 June 2020View Deal

The Emma Original is a medium-firm mattress with three luxurious layers of foam. It's soft but buoyant, so you won’t sink into it – and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner either. It's extremely comfortable, supportive, and has been designed to suit all body shapes and sleeping styles.