Electric scooters are getting safer and more sustainable, here's how

Voi's newest generation of electric scooter, the Voiager 5, has an increased focus on safety, circularity, inclusion and rider experience. It sounds really interesting, and it's great to see e-scooter brands start to look more at these areas – we hope the brands in our best electric scooter guide will take note.

Voi started by doing a deep analysis of repair cycles and quality assurance checks for the previous generation model, and this enabled the improved design, helping the V5 set a new benchmark for durability.

The components in the V5 are easier to repair and reuse, and it uses more than double the amount of recycled materials.

We know that electric scooters are already better for the environment than using a car or public transport, so we expect this will make them even better.

Other new and improved features include an updated dashboard design, integrated phone holder and automated turn indicator switch, also enhance the rider experience and help riders navigate city streets easily, efficiently and safely.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Voi) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Voi) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Voi)

It looks like a really neat solution, and I really wish more electric scooters would include indicators.

The next big change is the so-called 'Magic wheels', which are both larger and feature increased tire tread depth for improved safety. This also adds greater shock absorption for smooth rides even on rough surfaces.

Voi has also increased the ride height, which prevents the scraping of the footdeck. This means that the wheels can navigate potholes more easily, allowing you to travel more smoothly on city roads.

The brakes have also been given an upgrade, and the V5’s brakes are more durable and sturdy than ever before. The reinforced brake cables are now easier to access for mechanics, which reduces the scooter’s time spent in the warehouse for maintenance.

(Image credit: Voi)

Fredrik Hjelm, CEO and co-founder of Voi says, 'Traditionally transport services and products are designed by men for men, yet more inclusive vehicles are necessary to make transport better and more accessible to everyone. That’s why it’s been so important to work with so many people and organisations to make the V5 our safest and most inclusive vehicle yet.

'This is something we will continue today as part of our aim to be a company that builds solutions and includes all voices in the service design from end to end to tackle climate change and shape cities for living.'

