Cheap drone deal! DJI's epic FPV drone plummets in price

DJI's epic first-person flight drone soared onto shelves in March 2021, with features that impressed and price tag that induced winces. While it's still not cheap, this high-spec, incredibly speedy, ultra-fun drone has had a major price-drop. For shoppers in the US, the price has now dropped by $300 at Moment (opens in new tab). That's 23% off, and takes the price below $1000, if that's the benchmark you've been waiting for. Shoppers in the UK should head to Wex, where the DJI FPV is now £350 off (opens in new tab), taking the price to £899.

As you might have gathered from the name, the DJI FPV lets you take to the skies with a first-person view, thanks to some stereoscopic goggles. In our DJI FPV review, we awarded it four stars, called it "a sensational introduction to the thrills and spills of immersive first person view flight", and gave it a place in our best drone guide, too.

(opens in new tab) UK deal: DJI FPV Combo | was £1,249, now £899 at Wex (save £350) (opens in new tab)

Head to Wex Photo Video to pick up the DJI FPV Combo with £350 off RRP. This powerful first-person flight drone can reach speeds of up to 87mph, and accelerate from 0-100kph in 2 seconds.

If that's still out of your price range, we also have a guide to the best budget drones, which includes plenty of alternatives that really shine when it comes to delivering great bang for your buck.

The DJI FPV is a seriously cool drone – it's ridiculously fast and steers, according to our reviewer, "like a dragonfly". But if you want to fly it in manual mode, you'll need to have some experience, unless you want to crash it immediately. For beginners, you might also want to check out the DJI Air 2S, or if you're seeking a truly cinematic experience, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro (our DJI FPV vs Mavic 2 Pro face-off compares the two).

