DJI Mini 2 drone Fly More kit plummets in price in the Amazon Prime Day sales

We don't always see good drone deals over Prime Day, much less DJI drone offers worth taking notice of. Which is why we were pleasantly surprised to see that there's a major discount on one of DJI's compact drones amongst this year's best Amazon Prime Day deals: for a very limited time, you can pick up the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo for $479 rather than the usual $599 (opens in new tab).

DJI is the brand that has for many years dominated our best drone ranking (this year we've seen serious competition from Autel Evo). Probably thanks to that sky-high reputation, decent price drops are rare. Scoring a full five stars DJI Mini 2 review, this is an outstanding drone, delivering sensational 4K video and 12mp stills, a plethora of reliable in-flight safety tech, and brilliant collection of pilot aids, all in a sub-250g package that means you won't have to jump through too many legal hoops to get airbourne. For those reasons, we consider it one of the very best drones for beginners with a slightly larger budget. (Note, it's not the newest drone in the lineup – the DJI Mini 3 Pro hit the market in May 2022, but that drone will set you back something in the region of $700.)

