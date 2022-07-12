DJI Mini 2 drone Fly More kit plummets in price in the Amazon Prime Day sales

We don't always see good drone deals over Prime Day, much less DJI drone offers worth taking notice of. Which is why we were pleasantly surprised to see that there's a major discount on one of DJI's compact drones amongst this year's best Amazon Prime Day deals: for a very limited time, you can pick up the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo for $479 rather than the usual $599 (opens in new tab).
DJI is the brand that has for many years dominated our best drone ranking (this year we've seen serious competition from Autel Evo). Probably thanks to that sky-high reputation, decent price drops are rare. Scoring a full five stars DJI Mini 2 review, this is an outstanding drone, delivering sensational 4K video and 12mp stills, a plethora of reliable in-flight safety tech, and brilliant collection of pilot aids, all in a sub-250g package that means you won't have to jump through too many legal hoops to get airbourne. For those reasons, we consider it one of the very best drones for beginners with a slightly larger budget. (Note, it's not the newest drone in the lineup – the DJI Mini 3 Pro hit the market in May 2022, but that drone will set you back something in the region of $700.)
You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab).
DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo: was £579, now £459 at Amazon (save £120) (opens in new tab)
Head to Amazon this Prime Day for 21% off the Fly More combo of the DJI Mini 2. It's not the newest Mini from DJI, but it's still an incredible little drone from the brand that rules the roost in this market. This never really drops below £540, so this is an amazing deal.
Deal ends: midnight tonight (12 July)
