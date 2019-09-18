Dell XPS 13 price crash: £500 carved off the award-winning laptop for today only

The Dell XPS 13 has been on the market for less than a month, but that hasn't stopped Dell from kicking off one of its famous 72-hour flash sales on the laptop, dropping the price of the award-winning system from £1899 down to just £1399.

Importantly, though, it is only available until 12:01 AM tonight, September 19, so those wishing to take advantage of the offer will need to enter discount code MEGA500 at the checkout today or miss out.

And if you are in the market for a great new laptop, and especially so a 2-in-1, then miss out is not something you want to do, as the Dell XPS 13 is a stunning, award-winning Windows 10 laptop that delivers across the board.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Core 17 / 16GB RAM | RRP £1899 | Deal Price: £1399 | Save: £500

Dell has cut the cost of what's fast been dubbed the best laptop money can buy, thanks to its 13.4-inch 4K Ultra HD screen (with HDR), Intel Core i7 Ice Lake processor and 16GB of RAM. It's also a 2-in-1, so you can flip it over and use it as a tablet when it's time to kick back and watch a movie on Netflix or surf the web. Just enter discount code MEGA500 to receive the discount. Deal ends September 19 at 12:01 AM.View Deal

Notably, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) is driven by Intel's brand new 10th Generation Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake CPU, which delivers some of the fastest processing speeds ever recorded on a laptop. Pair that with the 16GB of RAM and you'll have no trouble editing a document with multiple Chrome windows open and a Netflix video playing.

Unfortunately, stock for the deal is extremely limited, so customers wanting to take advantage of the offer will need to act fast. If you're on the fence, take it from us: the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop out there – and that's when it's not on sale. With £500 off, it really is a must have. Just remember to quote MEGA500 to get the discount.