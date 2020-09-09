Cheap Surface Pro 7 deal at Best Buy: Save $360 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 today

If you've been looking for a cheap Surface Pro 7 deal but haven't had the cash to grab one, now's your chance to save big with the cheapest Surface Pro 7 deal you'll find for awhile going on now at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can grab this top of the line 2-n-1 laptop for just $599 – a massive $360 discount off it's standard $960 price tag.

An ultra-compact and lightweight 2-in-1 laptop, Microsoft's leading Surface Pro 7 was designed to deliver power, performance, and portability, without sacrificing what users demand from their laptop. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i7, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can grab. At $360 off it's standard price, it's also the cheapest Surface Pro 7 deal you'll find until Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday deals start showing up.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Laptop

Was: $959 | Now: $599 | Savings: $360 (37%) | Best Buy

An ultra-light and versatile laptop and tablet, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is the pinnacle of performance and design for 2-n-1 laptops. At just $599, this is a steal that just can't be passed up! Head on over to Best Buy today for the cheapest Surface Pro 7 deal you'll find until Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Don't miss Best Buy's Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal and a chance at getting one of the newest (and greatest) 2-in-1 laptops available. A discount of $360 is pretty unheard of on Surface Pro products, so expect this one to move fast!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Laptop Features

Next-gen versatility – go from laptop to tablet in a flash, type, touch, draw and more naturally

10th Gen Intel i3 power – smooth and quick, the Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel i3 for maximum performance on the go

All day battery life – up to 10 and a half hours of pure battery power for all day work and play

Lightning fast SSD – on-board 128GB SSD ensures responsive performance when booting and loading programs

