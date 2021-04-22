Cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale at Best Buy: 40% off refurbished Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds

On the market for cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds deals? Best Buy is offering a must-see discount on the Geek Squad certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds.

On sale for $119.99, Best Buy is taking $80 off (40%!) the refurbished pair of Samsung's best wireless earbuds.

For those unsure of the "refurbished" tag, note that the Geek Squad ensures that all certified products work and look their best to ensure you get the closest thing to a "new" version of the product as you can get – minus the higher price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Now: $119.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $80 (40%)

Grab a pair of like-new Geek Squad certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds on sale for 40% off at Best Buy. Unbeatable at this price, jump on this deal if you're serious about buying a new set of earbuds cheap!

Often considered some of the best true wireless earbuds available, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds feature an impressive intelligent noise cancelling feature along with incredible sound quality.

Each earbud features an 11mm woofer along with a 6.5mm tweeter to produce crystal clear, booming audio playback. Combined with IPX7 water resistant construction, the Galaxy Buds Pro deliver a solid pair of true wireless earbuds.

With Geek Squad certified refurbished products, you receive a fully tested and proper working product, too. The buds you get will be practically brand new and will work as if they were, you'll just receive them in an unbranded box. For the price, this Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deal is unbeatable and shouldn't be missed.

