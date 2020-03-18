Cheap laptop deal at Office Depot: Save $280 off a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series

While the title says cheap laptop deal, this laptop is anything but. If you're looking for a solid, high-end laptop at a mid-ranged price, Office Depot has a Dell Inspiron 15 3953 15 inch Laptop on sale for $619 — $280 off the original selling price of $899. The savings are fantastic for a laptop with these specs, but there's more value here than a great laptop at a great price.

While we are definitely going through some interesting times, it's important to remember that you can make the best of situations like these. As many of us are working from home for the first time, we may be realizing that our time is more valuable than we thought.

A lot of people out there may be looking into starting their own businesses or turning a hobby into a passion that they want to pursue. If you one of these people and are looking to buy a laptop, it's important you get one that suits your needs without having to overspend.

Inspiron 15 3593 Features

Dell has a solid track record when it comes to their laptops. The Inspiron Series is no exception to the rule, with attractive specs at price ranges across the board. The Inspiron 15 3593 has some pretty beefy specs and is suitable for work and personal use.

Here's a quick look at some notable features:

10th Gen Intel i7 processor @ 1.2 GHz (3.9 GHz boosted)

16GB DDR4 SDRAM

512GB SSD hard drive

15" FHD LED screen with 1920x1080 HD resolution

Built-in fingerprint scanner

Bluetooth connectivity

SD card reader, USB 2.0, HDMI, and USB 3.1 ports

Will This Laptop Work for You



For those not totally familiar with what the technical specs mean, just know that this Inspiron 15 3000 Series is a solid choice for a personal use laptop.

It will perform well in pretty much any task, from basic photo editing to working in Excel, light gaming and more. The 10th Gen Intel i7 is a multitasking beast of a CPU, 16GB of ram will allow you run to resource heavy programs such as Photoshop with little to no slow downs, and the 512GB SSD is plenty of storage to get you started.

At $280 off it's $899 price tag, this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series is a cheap laptop deal that definitely wont feel cheap when you get it in your hands and give it a test run.

If you're looking for something that's geared towards photo and video editing, check out Best Buy's sale on the Apple MacBook Pro 13" for $1,099 — $200 off it's original $1,299 price tag.