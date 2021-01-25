Cheap iPhone 12 Pro deals mean big savings on Apple's flagship phone

There's a lot that goes into picking the best phone for you and it can often be a stressful experience. We've tested hundreds of the latest and greatest smartphones to find the very best and the iPhone 12 Pro is one of the very top handsets Apple fans can own.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 range last year, the iPhone 12 Pro immediately stuck out as a good choice for people that wanted an exceptionally premium handset that goes beyond the 12's capabilities, but didn't want need the super-sized iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As we found in our testing, the iPhone 12 Pro is one of the most useably-sized flagship devices in a long time. The 6.1-inch display is the same size as the iPhone XR, a large display for sure but one that can comfortably be used by most people.

Everything about the iPhone 12 Pro feels ultra-premium and as an overall package it's smaller than many of its overly-huge rivals, like most of the Galaxy S20 and S21 series, without losing the feel of having a big, edge-to-edge display.

Beyond that, the three-camera system is incredible, taking accurate photos and videos in all lighting conditions. While it does lack of the extended zooms of some rivals, for most people this is unlikely to be an issue.

As with all iPhones, the build quality is incredible, something you can only really appreciate when you hold and use the 12 Pro. It's hard to describe but so much time and effort has gone into making sure everything is just right, just where it should be, that the hardware itself slips into the background.

The best iPhone 12 Pro deals (US)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) | Mint | Rolling contract | 12GB data | $999 upfront | $25/month | Buy from Mint

T3 partner Mint has one of the best iPhone 12 Pro deals you'll find, with 12GB data – definitely enough for most people, especially as many of us are working from home – and a flexible rolling contract.View Deal

The best iPhone 12 Pro deals (UK)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) | Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | £29 upfront | £55/month | Buy from Fonehouse

Anyone buying in the UK can grab this fantastic deal from Three, via Fonehouse, for an iPhone 12 Pro with unlimited data (a real rarity these days), a very low upfront cost, and reasonable monthly cost for a brand new flagship smartphone.View Deal

The iPhone 12 Pro is easily one of the best iPhones ever made and it's perfect for anyone that doesn't need the massive 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max but still wants an incredibly high-end and premium iPhone experience.