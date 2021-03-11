Cheap Garmin smartwatch deals: up to $100 off select Vivoactive 4 & 4S watches

Amazon has a great deal on Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S GPS smartwatches running right now, offering discounts on two of Garmin's most popular smartwatches for a limited time.

Starting as low as $257., discounts of up to $100 off can be found on select Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S smartwatches. Discounts vary depending on model and color, but some of these are Garmin's best smartwatch deals in some time.

Garmin's Vivoactive 4 smartwatch launched early 2020 to solid reception, fixing many of the issues the previous Vivoactive models suffered from. A new design coupled with enhanced fitness tracking capabilities make the Vivoactive 4 and 4S solid contenders for best running watch and best fitness tracker.

New animated workouts can be displayed right from the watch face, along with direct music and playlists downloads from Amazon, Spotify, and more to your watch for the ultimate workout mix. Energy tracking along with standard heart rate monitoring and more make the Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this price an absolute steal.

There's plenty of styles and colors available to choose from, all of which are getting different discounts. You can see all of the models available and their savings below. This deal is limited in quantity and is timed, so don't sit on the fence too long on this one!

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm (Black) Now: $269.9 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $80 (23%)

With new energy level tracking as well as a slew of fitness apps and trackers, Garmin's latest Vivoactive 4 smartwatch knocks it out of the park as both a smartwatch and fitness watch. An excellent offer for those in need of a good smartwatch on sale.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm (Silver/Gray) Now: $256.78 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $93.21 (27%)

With new energy level tracking as well as a slew of fitness apps and trackers, Garmin's latest Vivoactive 4 smartwatch knocks it out of the park as both a smartwatch and fitness watch. An excellent offer for those in need of a good smartwatch on sale.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch 40mm (Gold/Pink) Now: $274.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings; $75 (21%)

All the greatness of the Vivoactive 4 packed into a compact, slimmer model. Available in more stylish colors for those looking for accessory as well as function, the 4S comes in a wider range of colors and models all of which are on sale now.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch 40mm (Gold/White) Now: $269.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings; $80 (23%)

All the greatness of the Vivoactive 4 packed into a compact, slimmer model. Available in more stylish colors for those looking for accessory as well as function, the 4S comes in a wider range of colors and models all of which are on sale now.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch 40mm (Silver/Gray) Now: $269.41 | Was: $349.99 | Savings; $80.58 (23%)

All the greatness of the Vivoactive 4 packed into a compact, slimmer model. Available in more stylish colors for those looking for accessory as well as function, the 4S comes in a wider range of colors and models all of which are on sale now.View Deal

