Cheap Galaxy Tab deal drops $100 off Samsung's S6 Lite at Best Buy

Best Buy is running an incredible deal on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablets this week, offering a solid $100 price cut on one of T3's favorite tablets available. One of Samsung's most popular tablets to date, the Tab S6 Lite includes a plethora of smart features including Facial Recognition, Smart View capabilities, S Pen and more.

On sale for $329.99, Best Buy is offering one of the best deals on the Tab S6 in awhile. One of Samsung's latest tablets, we got a hands on look over at our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review , and we're impressed by just how well the Tab S6 Lite works as an iPad alternative. It's even ranked in the top three of T3's best tablets guide.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): was $429.99, now $329.99 ($100 off)

Available on all colors, Best Buy's $100 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers one of the best tablets available at an incredibly cheap price point. If you're looking for a powerful yet cheap tablet, this is a deal worth your money.

Released back in April of 2020, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Samsung offers a versatile and still powerful tablet for the times. While the original $430 price tag may be a bit much for some, Best Buy's $100 discount makes it well worth the price of admission.

While you can upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $699 ($150 off), the reduced price of the S6 is attractive for what you get. It's powerful enough to handle basic use at home and through work, and even comes with an included S Pen for writing to text translation, note taking, drawing and more. But other higher-end tablets will beat out the S6 Lite in terms of raw power.

If you're on a tight budget, this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal will deliver on a solid mid-ranged tablet at a decent price. If the price is still a bit above what you're after, or Samsung tablets aren't really your thing, there's still plenty of other deals on tablets to see today. You'll find some of the best tablet deals of the day below.

