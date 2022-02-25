Cheap Chromebook deal takes $250 off HP's x360 2-in-1 at Best Buy

For students out there hoping to find a cheap laptop on sale this weekend, Best Buy is offering an incredible price drop on a premium Chromebook that just may suit your needs. Taking $250 off HP's x360 2-in-1, this deal is a must-see for anyone looking to grab a solid yet basic 2-in-1 laptop cheap.

On sale for $699, the HP x360 2-in-1 Touch Screen Chromebook offers a versatile machine that's great for everyday use, academics and more. Loaded with an Intel i5, 8GB RAM and a basic 256GB SSD, this is one of the best student laptops on sale for the price.

HP x360 13.5" 2-in-1 Touch Screen Chromebook: was $949, now $699 ($250 off)

Offering a premium hybrid Chromebook 2-in-1, the HP x360 delivers both on power and performance. While the SSD is a bit on the smaller side, an form of added external storage via USB will remedy that issue quickly. With $250 off right now, this is a solid buy for students looking to keep it cheap.

Competing with some of the best laptops available today, HP's x360 2-in-1 Chromebook is a solid machine backed by an impressive set of hardware. A 10th Gen i5 paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 13.5" FHD display make for a great laptop that works for basic use as well as academic needs. Easily one of the best Chromebooks for the price right now, even without the $250 discount.

The value here is hard to beat, as HP's x360 competes with many of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. The beefy hardware inside this lightweight machine is unbeatable for the discounted price, as even some of the best lightweight laptops available right now with comparable specs are almost double the price. Since this is a Chromebook, however, this machine is strictly meant for academic use or basic home use so don't expect a machine that can edit or run games.

The Google OS is a solid platform, but is a bit restrictive for anything other than doing the most common of tasks such as streaming, researching, emails and standard work functions. The added bonus of the 2-in-1 hybrid mode, along with the touch screen, up the ante a bit with a premium feeling machine that runs great. If you're a student looking to grab a higher-end laptop without breaking the bank this HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook deal is well worth your money.

