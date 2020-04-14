Cheap Apple iMac deal at Best Buy: $200 off the latest Apple iMac desktop computer

Check out Best Buy's cheap Apple iMac deal and save $200 on the latest Apple 21.5 inch iMac desktop – on sale for $1,099.

Going on now at Best Buy, you can grab yourself the latest Apple iMac desktop PC for just $1,099, a hefty $200 off it's regular selling price! Complete with a Retina 4K display, Intel i3, 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive, this is an excellent chance to pick up one of the most popular desktop PC's available with an awesome discount.

A favorite among artists and designers, the Apple iMac desktop computer opens a whole new world of detail. Featuring a 4K Retina display, you'll see the truest colors and most minute details – whether it's browsing the web, editing photos, working on spreadsheets, you name it! The latest Apple iMac desktop computer comes complete with an 8th Gen Intel i3 processor for fast, multi-threaded responsiveness. Combine that with 8GB of DDR4 ram and you'll handle the most resource intensive applications with ease.

You also get a massive 1TB hard drive for storing your files, with plenty of room for larger documents, images, and videos. Of course, you'll also have access to common Apple features including Siri for complete voice control, an Apple Magic keyboard and mouse, power cord and Lightning to USB cable.

This is a limited time offer, so if you've been searching the market for a good deal on an Apple iMac desktop computer now is your chance. Don't sit on this one!

Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3 (3.6GHz) 8GB DDR4 1TB HDD | Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,099 | Save $200 at Best Buy

The vision behind iMac has never wavered: Transform the desktop experience by fitting powerful, easy-to-use technology into an elegant, all-in-one design. The new iMac takes that idea to the next level — giving you even more amazing tools to do just about anything.

Apple iMac 21.5" 4K Desktop Features

4K Retina Display – the Reinta display shines beautifully on iMac, with one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness to deliver the clearest, most detailed images

Speed & Performance – faster than ever, the iMac is equipped with an 8th Gen Intel i3 for reliable and blazing fast performance in your favorite programs

Intel i3 6-Core Processor – with a turbo boost of up to 4.6GHz, the Apple iMac handles even the most resource intensive programs to deliver hitch-free performance

Graphics That Leave You Speechless – featuring the new Radeon Pro 500X GPU, view visual effects and 3D graphics of the highest detail

Lightning Fast Storage – a hybrid HDD/SSD Fusion Drive delivers the best of both worlds, speed and durability

iMac + macOS – the operating system that powers the iMac, get the most out of your iMac with an operating system designed specifically to power Apple's most popular desktop computers

iMac + iPhone – work seamlessly between your iPhone and iMac, text, snap a photo, copy images, and more without missing a beat

