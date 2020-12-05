Get an LG 75" 4K Smart TV under $1000 with this cheap TV deal at Best Buy

Following Cyber Monday properly, Best Buy's got a flash sale going that you'll appreciate if your in the market for a cheap 4K TV deal. Part of Best Buy's Cyber Deals, this LG 75" NanoCell 4K Smart TV is getting a $500 price cut.

LG NanoCell 80 Series 75" LED 4K Smart TV (webOS) Now: $999.99 | Was: $1,499.99 | Savings: $500 (33%)

For a 4K TV under the $1000 price mark, LG's premium NanoCell TVs are well worth it. NanoCell display technology offers a high quality image, supports Active HDR, and more. Combine that with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in and you've got an unbeatable offer.View Deal

With a $500 price cut, this is a hard one to pass up. It's one of the best deals you'll find on a 4K TV that's under $1,000, and with LG's build quality and premium NanoCell display tech can't be beat. LG offers some of the best TVs for their value, and this series is no different.

You'll also find discounts on other LG 4K TVs as well, including the popular UN line. Shoppers can save $100 on the 75" UN7370 UHD LED 4K Smart TV or upgrade to the NanoCell 90 Series and save $500 on the 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV.

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale offered some of the best TV deals this year, and thankfully those deals are still going for the most part. You can still find offers on some of the best TVs available, with great offers on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.