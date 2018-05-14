Broadband deal of the week: BT Infinity 52Mb fibre with a £125 pre-paid Mastercard for just £29.99pm

When it sometimes feels like that monthly payslip is getting more and more stretched, BT is breaking the mould by reducing the monthly price of its cheapest fibre broadband deal.

BT Unlimited Infinity broadband is down two pounds a month this week, with the monthly price coming in a penny under the £30-mark. What's more, it has also boosted the value of the pre-paid Mastercard it sends out to new customers as a reward for joining to a barnstorming £125! A tasty little bonus that you can spend anywhere online or in-store that accepts Mastercard.

That brings the total effective cost to a little over £26 a month, which is one of the cheapest fibre internet plans on the market. And you don't even have to settle for the basic speed, as BT's entry-level package is up to 52Mb, rather than the usual 38Mb.

BT Infinity fibre broadband deal:

BT Unlimited Infinity | 18 months | Up to 52Mb | Weekend calls | £59.99 router delivery | £32.99pm + £125 reward card

The rapid speed of BT's entry-level fibre broadband package equates to a maximum of roughly 6.5MB per second. That means super fast downloads and silky streaming. Sound good? Then you'll be delighted to hear that BT has upped its pre-paid Mastercard to £125. And if you fancy adding BT Sport app access, you can do so for just an extra £3.50 a month.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The pre-paid Mastercard – BT calls it a Reward Card – is effectively a credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless, so slightly less convenient but much more secure. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.